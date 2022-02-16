ANDERSON — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (11-10, 11-12 SAC) defeated the Anderson Trojans (10-14, 7-13 SAC) in dramatic fashion on Feb. 9.

The first half started out back-and-forth, foreshadowing how the rest of the game would play out. TJ Brown (Columbia) opened the game for the Wolves with a three-pointer, but Anderson pushed ahead to build a slight lead of five points. However, that lead would quickly be erased by a three-pointer from Devario Sheppard (Columbia) and a bucket from QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio). The next few minutes had the lead trading hands five different times as both teams traded clutch basket for clutch basket. With about four minutes remaining in the half, Anderson regained a five point lead, but the Wolves managed to chip away at it until Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) scored, sending the game into the halftime break tied up at 30.

In the second half, the lead again traded hands many times as the teams always seemed to have an answer for one another. Anderson was able to go up by five points again with three minutes remaining, but the Wolves put together a 9-0 run that featured a four-point play to take the lead from Marcus Ford (Eatonton, Ga.). Anderson managed to erase their four-point deficit to tie the game at 67-67 with 32 seconds left. With about eight seconds remaining, Ford drove into the lane and put up a layup attempt that was too strong, but Low was in the right place at the right time to score the game-winning, put-back layup. Final score 69-67.

McCollum led the way with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double while Brown had a solid outing with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Stremlow and Ford each had 10 points with the latter also picking up five assists. Sheppard also had nine points of his own. Low’s game-winner gave him his only two points on the night to go along with four rebounds, and Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) had two points of his own to round out the scoring column.