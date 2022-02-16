NEWBERRY — In the annual Play4Kay Game, Feb. 12, the Newberry women’s basketball team defeated the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters, 67-59, to get their sixth straight home victory.

Newberry improved to 10-14 (10-11 SAC) with the win and LMU fell to 9-12 (7-11 SAC).

April Rummery-Lamb led the Wolves in scoring, coming up just one point short of her season-high (15) with 14 points on the day.

Ella Pearson provided the Wolves with well-needed scoring off the bench, scoring a season-high 10 points and grabbing three rebounds.

Newberry finished with shooting totals of 25-for-54 (46.3%) from the field, 6-for-21 (28.6%) from three, and 11-for-13 (84.6%) from the free-throw line. The visiting Railsplitters shot 19-for-41 (46.3%) overall, 7-for-19 from three-point range and 14-for-24 (58.3%) from the foul line.

Lindsay Proffitt led the Railsplitters in scoring with 20 points (7-10 FG) on top of three rebounds in 38 minutes played. Lauren Flowers added 16 points (5-7 FG) and grabbed five rebounds in the loss.

The Wolves bench outscored LMU’s 38-3 and caused eight turnovers in the victory.