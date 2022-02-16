CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (0-1, 0-1 SAC) fell on the road to the Royals of Queens (1-0, 1-0 SAC) 21-5 in their opening game of their 2022 season on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Royals started off strong out of the gate with an early 2-0 lead, but Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) was able to draw a foul and score on a free position shot just over five minutes into the game. However, the Royals were able to dig in and score eight straight goals to end the first quarter.

2021 First-Team All-South Atlantic Conference performer Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta) was able to find the back of the net to open up the scoring in the second period of action on a man-up advantage. However, the Royals once again dug in and held the Wolves scoreless for the remainder of the period, going into the halftime break with Queens leading 13-2.

Queens opened up the second half with a pair of goals, but senior Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) was able to score off of a nice feed from freshman Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.). The Royals continued to press their attack throughout the second half of action. Wood was able to secure a pair of goals late to earn her first hat trick of the season, helping the Wolves gain momentum. However, it would not be enough as Newberry fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Wolves look to bounce back on, Feb. 22 when they host Barton for their home opener at Setzler Field at 4 p.m.