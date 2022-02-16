NEWBERRY — In their 2022 home opener, the Newberry men’s lacrosse team dominated the Bobcats of Lees-McRae, 22-7, at Setzler Field Feb. 12.

Newberry is now 2-0 on the season and Lees-McRae fell to 0-3.

Sophomore Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Fla.) had a great day, scoring a career-high seven goals on seven shots and one ground ball.

Sophomore Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) was also a key contributor in the win, tallying five goals and an assist.

On the defensive side, sophomore Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) scooped seven ground balls which is just one short of his season-high.

Newberry stifled LMC in the first half, opening the game on a 15-0 run. The Bobcats scored their first goal one minute into the second half, which was answered by a goal from Newberry’s junior attacker Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada). Reed also led the Wolves in helpers with three assists and netting four goals in the win.

Caleb Forga (1), Miles Jones (1), George Pitt (1), Sawyer Morais (1), Curtis Bukta and Zachary Sunderland all netted goals in Saturday’s win.