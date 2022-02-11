NEWBERRY — During a recent home basketball game, the following Newberry Academy senior basketball players and cheerleaders were recognized:

• William Buford

“I am William Buford, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 4K. I have played basketball for seven years, and I am the forward on the team. Although I am currently undecided, I plan on attending either Clemson or The Citadel and majoring in mechanical engineering.”

• Kailey Cheeks

“My name is Kailey Cheeks, and I have attended Newberry Academy for 12 years. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend Coastal Carolina University/Honors Program and major in marine science.”

• Austin Gardner

“I am Austin Gardner, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing ball since the fifth grade. I plan to pursue my dream of working in the automotive industry after high school and attend Piedmont Technical College.”

• James Graham

“My name is James, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. I have been accepted to nine colleges; however, I am undecided on where I would like to go.”

• Evan Graves

“My name is Evan Graves, and I have played basketball my whole life. I have played at Newberry Academy for two years. I plan to go to college at Midlands Tech, and eventually bridge to USC to study marine science.”

• Allison Joyner

“My name is Allison Joyner, and I have been at Newberry Academy since the third grade. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. After graduation, I plan to either attend N.C. State, Vanderbilt, or the University of Tennessee and major in astrophysics.”

• Ben Lindsay

“My name is Ben Lindsay, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. I plan to attend either Appalachian State University or the College of Charleston and pursue a career in geology.”

• Meagan O’Connell

“I am Meagan, and I have been at Newberry Academy since the 3K. I have been doing spirit cheer since the fifth grade. I plan to go to Newberry College in the fall; however, I am currently undecided on my major.”

• Madison Rivers

“My name is Madison Rivers, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend the University of South Carolina Honors College and major in health science.”

• Caroline Senn

“My name is Caroline Senn, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. In the fall, I will attend Clemson University and major in health science.”

• Daja Taylor

“My name is Daja Taylor, and I have attended Newberry Academy since the sixth grade. Basketball is my passion, and I have been playing since the fifth grade. I am planning to attend college and study exercise science or kinesiology. I also plan to further my basketball career.”

• Cassie Waites

“My name is Cassie Waites, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been doing competition cheer since the 10th grade, and spirit cheer since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend Clemson or Appalachian State University and major in graphic design and communications.”