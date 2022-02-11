Newberry Academy senior basketball players and cheerleaders. Pictured: left to right, Kailey Cheeks, Austin Gardner, Allison Joyner, William Buford, Caroline Senn, James Graham, Megan O’Connell, Ben Lindsay, Cassie Waites, Evan Graves, Daja Taylor and Madison Rivers. Photo by Sarah Dougherty

NEWBERRY — During a recent home basketball game, the following Newberry Academy senior basketball players and cheerleaders were recognized:

• William Buford

“I am William Buford, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 4K. I have played basketball for seven years, and I am the forward on the team. Although I am currently undecided, I plan on attending either Clemson or The Citadel and majoring in mechanical engineering.”

• Kailey Cheeks

“My name is Kailey Cheeks, and I have attended Newberry Academy for 12 years. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend Coastal Carolina University/Honors Program and major in marine science.”

• Austin Gardner

“I am Austin Gardner, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing ball since the fifth grade. I plan to pursue my dream of working in the automotive industry after high school and attend Piedmont Technical College.”

• James Graham

“My name is James, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. I have been accepted to nine colleges; however, I am undecided on where I would like to go.”

• Evan Graves

“My name is Evan Graves, and I have played basketball my whole life. I have played at Newberry Academy for two years. I plan to go to college at Midlands Tech, and eventually bridge to USC to study marine science.”

• Allison Joyner

“My name is Allison Joyner, and I have been at Newberry Academy since the third grade. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. After graduation, I plan to either attend N.C. State, Vanderbilt, or the University of Tennessee and major in astrophysics.”

• Ben Lindsay

“My name is Ben Lindsay, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. I plan to attend either Appalachian State University or the College of Charleston and pursue a career in geology.”

• Meagan O’Connell

“I am Meagan, and I have been at Newberry Academy since the 3K. I have been doing spirit cheer since the fifth grade. I plan to go to Newberry College in the fall; however, I am currently undecided on my major.”

• Madison Rivers

“My name is Madison Rivers, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend the University of South Carolina Honors College and major in health science.”

• Caroline Senn

“My name is Caroline Senn, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. In the fall, I will attend Clemson University and major in health science.”

• Daja Taylor

“My name is Daja Taylor, and I have attended Newberry Academy since the sixth grade. Basketball is my passion, and I have been playing since the fifth grade. I am planning to attend college and study exercise science or kinesiology. I also plan to further my basketball career.”

• Cassie Waites

“My name is Cassie Waites, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been doing competition cheer since the 10th grade, and spirit cheer since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend Clemson or Appalachian State University and major in graphic design and communications.”