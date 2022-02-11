NEWBERRY — During a recent home basketball game, the following Newberry Academy senior basketball players and cheerleaders were recognized:
• William Buford
“I am William Buford, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 4K. I have played basketball for seven years, and I am the forward on the team. Although I am currently undecided, I plan on attending either Clemson or The Citadel and majoring in mechanical engineering.”
• Kailey Cheeks
“My name is Kailey Cheeks, and I have attended Newberry Academy for 12 years. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend Coastal Carolina University/Honors Program and major in marine science.”
• Austin Gardner
“I am Austin Gardner, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing ball since the fifth grade. I plan to pursue my dream of working in the automotive industry after high school and attend Piedmont Technical College.”
• James Graham
“My name is James, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. I have been accepted to nine colleges; however, I am undecided on where I would like to go.”
• Evan Graves
“My name is Evan Graves, and I have played basketball my whole life. I have played at Newberry Academy for two years. I plan to go to college at Midlands Tech, and eventually bridge to USC to study marine science.”
• Allison Joyner
“My name is Allison Joyner, and I have been at Newberry Academy since the third grade. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. After graduation, I plan to either attend N.C. State, Vanderbilt, or the University of Tennessee and major in astrophysics.”
• Ben Lindsay
“My name is Ben Lindsay, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. I plan to attend either Appalachian State University or the College of Charleston and pursue a career in geology.”
• Meagan O’Connell
“I am Meagan, and I have been at Newberry Academy since the 3K. I have been doing spirit cheer since the fifth grade. I plan to go to Newberry College in the fall; however, I am currently undecided on my major.”
• Madison Rivers
“My name is Madison Rivers, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend the University of South Carolina Honors College and major in health science.”
• Caroline Senn
“My name is Caroline Senn, and I have been at Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been playing basketball since the sixth grade. In the fall, I will attend Clemson University and major in health science.”
• Daja Taylor
“My name is Daja Taylor, and I have attended Newberry Academy since the sixth grade. Basketball is my passion, and I have been playing since the fifth grade. I am planning to attend college and study exercise science or kinesiology. I also plan to further my basketball career.”
• Cassie Waites
“My name is Cassie Waites, and I have attended Newberry Academy since 3K kindergarten. I have been doing competition cheer since the 10th grade, and spirit cheer since the fifth grade. After graduation, I plan to attend Clemson or Appalachian State University and major in graphic design and communications.”