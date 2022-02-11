GREENVILLE — Newberry College wrestler, Isiah Royal, was selected as the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week for men’s wrestling for the week ending Jan. 30.

A 149-pound senior from Guyton, Ga., Royal pinned his opponent to lead the Wolves to a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas victory over Coker. In the last bout against the Cobras, Royal stepped to the mat with the Wolves down by four and pinned Zaid Miller at 1:48 to secure the 21-19 win.

The defending national champion now sits at a perfect 4-0 this season with two pins to his name.