4-H is youth development organization offered throughout the United States through Land Grant Universities, such as Clemson or S.C. State. While this organization has been active for more than 100 years, the types of programs that are offered and the way we offer them have evolved with the times. After all, what interest youth today certainly isn’t the same as what interested our grandparents. What’s most surprising to some is that 4-H isn’t just cows and cooking anymore! Newberry County 4-H offers opportunities for schools, clubs, camps, and projects in animals and agriculture, natural resources, civic engagement and leadership, healthy lifestyles, and science, engineering, and mathematics. Youth ages 5-18 are eligible. Membership is annual, September through August, and cost $15. The list below is what we currently have open for enrollment or registration. If you would like to enroll or register a youth, please contact me at awillin@clemson.edu or 803-768-8442.

Certain opportunities are offered only within Newberry County. The following are clubs with openings for members:

• Around the World with 4-H Field Trip Club is open to ages 5-12 and will meet on the fourth Thursday of each month from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at the Newberry Extension Office. We have plans to visit Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico, Ghana, France, and Australia. There is no cost in addition to the 4-H membership fee.

• Newberry County 4-H Test Drive is open to 4-H rookies ages 5-18. A guardian must be in attendance with each participant at each meeting. The group will meet on the first Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m., February-June, at Newberry Extension Office. There is no cost to attend until you join a club or project. Meetings will introduce youth to 4-H opportunities using hands-on experiences with 4-H projects.

• Newberry County 4-H Green Team is open to ages 5-18 and will meet on the third Thursdays of each month from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Newberry Extension Office. The club will focus on environmental education and recycle/upcycle crafting. There is no cost in addition to the 4-H membership fee.

• Newberry County 4-H Shooting Sports Clubs are offered to ages 10 through 18. We have multiple clubs to choose from including an air rifle club that meetings weekly and shotgun clubs that meet at least twice each month.

In addition to our county clubs, South Carolina 4-H offers a variety of projects. Many of these opportunities can be completed independently without joining a club.

• Honey Bee Project is available to youth ages 5-18. Cost is $35 for members. Not a member yet? No problem. We can help you register. The project runs February through August and teaches youth the importance of and how to care for a colony of honey bees. The deadline to register is February 11 deadline to register.

• Dairy Heifer Project is available to youth ages 5-18. Cost is $500 for members. Along with purchasing the animal, participants will raise, care for, and show a dairy heifer. This is an 18-month project. The deadline to register is March 25.

• S.C. 4-H Poultry Project is available to youth ages 5-18. Cost is $4o to 80 for members. Youth will receive laying chicks to raise, care for, and show at livestock shows in the fall. If you already own hens of laying age, consider the Flock Project which allows 4-Hers to show their birds and their eggs. The deadline to register is March 1.

4-H also offers a variety of camps, clinics, and workshops to introduce youth to programs and other 4-Hers throughout the state.

• S.C. 4-H Jr. Teen Weekend: “Under the Sea” is a leadership and networking event open to 4-Hers ages 9-13. The event takes place March 4-6 at Camp Long in Aiken (Friday evening – Sunday morning). This is an annual event that many Junior 4-H members look forward to each year. Youth are immersed in a weekend of activities and workshops organized by the South Carolina 4-H State Teen Council. This is a great way for members to make new friends, have new experiences, and learn new skills through fun and adventure. The theme this year is “Under the Sea.” Must be a S.C. 4-H Member to register. Cost is $125 and deadline is February 11.

• S.C. 4-H Club Summer Camp at Camp Long in Aiken will be held June 12-16 and is available to youth ages 7-14. Activities will include swimming, canoeing, high adventure elements, climbing tower, archery, team sports, dance, talent show, and nightly campfire with singing, skits, and stories. Camp is $395 for 4-H members or $425 for non-members.

• S.C. 4-H Club Summer Camp at Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton will be held July 17 through 21 and is open to youth ages 7-14. Activities will include swimming, canoeing, high adventure elements, climbing tower, archery, team sports, dance, talent show, and nightly campfire with singing, skits, and stories. Cost is $395 for 4-H members or $425 for non-members.

South Carolina 4-H also boast a premiere leadership program set up in memory of Senator Clemente Pinckney, and avid supporter of 4-H.

• 4-H Pinckney Leadership Round-Up will be held February 19 in Florence. 4-H membership not required. The $15 registration includes interactive workshops, catered lunch, dynamic speakers and a t-shirt.

• 4-H Pinckney Leadership Conference will be held June 19-25 or July 10-16 at Clemson University. The Conference is one of S.C.’s premier programs for youth leadership development geared towards rising 10th and 11th-graders. Housed at Clemson University, students will enjoy leadership workshops, team building, community engagement, experiencing college life on Clemson’s campus, whitewater rafting and much more! March 17 is the deadline to apply.

• 4-H Pinckney Leadership Camp will be held July 24-29 at Camp Long in Aiken. This is a traditional summer camp for rising seventh and eighth-graders. Housed at Camp Long, students will enjoy leadership workshops, team building activities and high ropes course, community engagement, traditional camp activities and much more. March 24 is the deadline to apply.

We are constantly adding opportunities for youth and looking for adult volunteers to help us make the best better. If you’d like real time updates, ask to be added to our email distribution list, follow us on Facebook (Newberry County 4-H) or on Instagram (newberrysc4h). (More information on the Newberry County 4-H program can be found on their website: www.clemson.edu/extension/newberry/4h. Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Alana West is the Newberry County 4-H Agent, she can be reached at 803-276-1091.