NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board has announced that Micah Decker has joined the team as vice president of marketing.

Decker has worked in the hospitality industry for many years; she worked at the Newberry Opera House for a decade — beginning backstage and was later promoted to office manager then marketing manager. Most recently, she served as director of marketing for the University of South Carolina’s School of Music.

“For many years, I have worked with the Capital City/Lake Murray Country team as a tourism partner. I am excited to join the Lake Murray Country team and to promote this beautiful region,” said Decker.

Decker is not a newbie to Lake Murray Country. She graduated from Chapin High School and attended the University of South Carolina.

“We are excited to welcome Micah to our team, as she is talented and has years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry. She will soon start creating our Visit Magazine and we can’t wait to see the results of her creativity and expertise,” said Miriam Atria, president/CEO, Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

To contact Micah Decker at the Capital City/Lake Murray Country regional tourism office, call 803-781-5940 x 203 or email her at micah@lakemurraycountry.com.