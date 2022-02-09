JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — After a day that saw them add 24 new names to the program’s top-ten list, the Newberry men’s and women’s track and field teams returned to the campus of East Tennessee State for the second and final day of competition.

At the conclusion, an old school record had been topped by two people and 11 more Wolves added their names to the top-ten list.

The day was highlighted on the infield in the women’s shot put as ShaNadia Marshall broke the school record with a throw of 11.03m. However, this record was short lived as Irma Watson Perez delivered a mark of 11.06m to pass Marshall. But Perez was not done as in her last attempt, she threw a mark of 11.29m. All three of these throws broke the old school record of 10.78m which had been in place since 2019. Kennedy Meyers also joined in on the fun as she threw 10.18m, good for seventh all-time.

Elsewhere on the women’s side, Allison McCauley ran the sixth fastest 3000m time, crossing the line in 13:35.65. Reagan Wells joined her cross country teammate on the top-ten list as she put down the sixth fastest mile time in program history in 6:09.93. Also on the track, Ahja Amos ran the seventh fastest 800m time in 2:42.60.

On the men’s side, Nathaniel Carrasco and Jacob Johnson cracked the top-ten list in the mile as Carrasco ran 5:09.50 (8th all-time) and Johnson ran 5:22.11 (9th all-time).

In the sprints, Biel Salas ran the third fastest 60m hurdles time in program history with a time of 8.66s.

In the men’s shot put, Parker Pitts and Jase Hunter threw 13.27m and 13.07m, respectively, good for second and third all-time in program history.