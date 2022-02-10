NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club will honor retiring Newberry High Coach Phil Strickland at its annual banquet on Tuesday, February 15, at 7 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church.

Strickland retired in November with the third most wins by a coach in state history. Speaking at the banquet in honor of Strickland will include former player Ben Blackmon and former coaches of Strickland.

The Touchdown Club will also recognize the high school All-County team and All-Academic team and will honor Newberry College players of the year.

Visitors are welcome to attend the Touchdown Club banquet and can pay $12 at the door. Wise’s Bar-B-Q will cater. If someone plans to attend and is not a club member or a family member of a player honoree, email Hugh Gray at hgray@westviewbehavioral.org as the club needs to give Wise’s an accurate count.