GREENWOOD — The Newberry wrestling team took down the Limestone Saints by a score of 24-16 but couldn’t withstand a late Bearcat rally, falling to Lander 19-14.

That loss snapped a streak of five straight conference wins for the Wolves after starting the season 0-2 in conference play. The Wolves now sit at 8-5 on the season and 5-3 in SACC competition.

The match did not get off to a smooth start for the Wolves, as the Saints took the first two bouts via decision with Zach Shupp falling 8-4 and Timothy Decatur dropping a hard fought 4-3 bout where a late penalty point tied the match, but Decatur couldn’t overcome the riding time advantage and the Saints held an early 6-0 lead.

The heart of the Wolves lineup took over and flipped the match completely. At 141 Devan Moore took down Limestone’s Auston Hall four times in the first period, but couldn’t secure any back points. However, Moore didn’t let an opportunity go to waste in the second period as Hall chose bottom and Moore didn’t let him off the mat and secured the pin at 3:58 to tie the match.

At 149, Isiah Royal followed Moore up with a dominant 17-4 major decision to give the Wolves a 10-6 lead. Royal took down his opponent seven times and only was on bottom once as he chose, at the start of the third, and used a quick reversal to get back in the offensive position.

At 157, Will Evans earned a dominant pin of his own in which he had a 13-4 lead before he put Alex Dilegge’s shoulder blades to the mat and the Wolves completely flipped the match with three straight wins and led by ten, 16-6.

The Saints got back on the board at 165 where Talon Seitz took part in a back-and-forth bout that saw back-to-back reversals in the third period. However, a late stalling point and a four-point near fall doomed Seitz as he fell in a 12-8 decision.

However, at 174, Caleb Spears silenced the Limestone contingent with a 23-7 technical fall over Christopher Drakeford to increase the Wolves’ lead to 21-9. Spears took down Drakeford nine separate times in the 6:10 bout.

Spears’ win put the Saints in must-win position for the rest of the match as any victory by a Newberry wrestler secured the victory for the Scarlet and Gray. The Saints were up to that challenge as they responded with a 10-2 major decision at 184 where a late stall call gave the Saints the eight-point advantage. They followed up with a 5-1 decision at 197 to put pressure on Devon Rice at 285 and the Wolves now leading only 21-16.

Rice responded in kind, with a gritty, determined 3-1 win in sudden victory, making the final score Newberry 24, Limestone 16.

Entering into one of the most hostile atmospheres they will see this year, the Wolves then got off to a strong start as Zach Shupp just missed out on a major decision, earning a 10-3 decision over Isham Peace to give Newberry the early 3-0 lead. However, the Bearcats responded at 133 and 141 earning 9-2 and 6-0 decisions in those weight classes to give the hosts the 6-3 lead.

Isiah Royal responded with a 8-0 shutout major decision where he looked just as dominant as he did against Limestone. He never conceded the offensive position in the full seven minute bout as he remained perfect since rejoining the Wolves lineup at the start of 2022.

At 157, Will Evans fought back from 5-1 down to get to sudden victory, but was taken down by Bryson Ethington to give the Bearcats the lead back at 9-7.

At 165, Nolan Wheeler went down 10-0 early in the first period and it seemed that all hope was lost for the bout. However, Wheeler did not go away quietly as he scratched and clawed his way back but unfortunately ran out of time on the clock needing just one more takedown to send it to sudden victory. The 18-16 decision made it 12-7 Lander.

Caleb Spears cut the Lander lead to one with a 20-7 major decision at 174. Spears spent the whole third period taking down and cutting loose Daniel Kitts to try to get to the 15 point technical fall to tie the match but he could not secure it, coming two points short.

Unfortunately, the Bearcats wrapped up the victory with a 3-1 decision at 184 and a 16-3 major decision at 197 giving them a insurmountable 19-11 lead with only one bout left.

At 285, Devon Rice secured three takedowns on his way to a 7-3 decision over Cody Fleming to cap off a perfect 2-0 afternoon for him.

The final score was Lander 19, Newberry 14.

“It was not the results we wanted but our season is far from over,” said Head Coach Deral Brown. “We are looking forward to a strong showing next week at Mount Olive and at the Newberry Open and you can expect us to peak at regionals and nationals.”