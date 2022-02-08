Davies drops 20 in upset over nationally-ranked Wingate

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team defeated conference rival and 16th ranked Wingate, 74-64, on Feb. 2, at Eleazer Arena.

With the win, Newberry improves to 7-13 overall (7-10 SAC), and moves to 4-0 at home since the turn of the year. With the loss, Wingate’s 18-game win streak comes to an end as they fall to 18-2 (16-1 SAC) on the season.

“We were down one of our seniors (Talia Roberts) who went down at Carson-Newman. But I was proud of the way our girls responded. That’s a heck of a team. Wingate’s been the best team in the league this year by far and our girls really just came out and competed every possession,” said Head Coach Joanna Tincher.

Wingate controlled the opening tip and got out to an early 4-0, but by the end of the quarter Tyler Paraha made a layup, followed by a corner three on the next possession to put the Wolves in front by two headed into the second, 14-12. The Wolves held on to carry a six-point lead into halftime at 28-22.

Newberry’s Bongiorno scored 10 points in the third quarter to send her team into the fourth with an 11-point advantage and propelled the Wolves to a 74-64 victory.

Holly Davies scored a season-high 20 points, accompanied by 18 points from Giulia Bongiorno, and 14 points for Ericka Wiseley. Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman countered a game-high 26 points but could not outlast the collective scoring effort of the Wolves.

With the win, Newberry moves to 4-0 at home in 2022 and the Scarlet and Gray handed the Bulldogs their first conference loss of the year.