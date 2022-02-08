Women pick up fifth-straight at Eleazer

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team secured their fifth-straight home victory as they edged past the Pioneers of Tusculum 52-45.

With the win, Newberry improves to 8-13 overall (8-10 SAC) and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Tusculum drops to 7-14 overall (5-12 SAC). Newberry avenges their early season loss to Tusculum that came on December 15.

“That team [Tusculum] has been holding teams way under their average all year. They’re incredible defensively. We did a great job of getting it to our post and taking advantage of that inside,” said Head Coach Joanna Tincher.

Two Wolves scored in double-figures led by Courtney Virgo tallying 18 points on 54% (6-11) shooting from the field and an impressive 57% (4-7) shooting from downtown. The Australia native also added eight rebounds to her stat line. Ericka Wiseley was nearly unstoppable in the paint, pitching in 17 points on 77% from the field, and four rebounds.

Giulia Bongiorno also grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds with six points and two assists on the day.

Tusculum’s Jordan Rogers scored the Pioneers first points of the second on a heavily contested elbow jumper to put her club up by three (14-11). Ella Pearson (Suffolk, England) answered that jumper with a deep three-pointer to even the contest at 14-14. Jordan Rogers scored five second quarter points to send her team into the locker room with the momentum and a narrow two-point lead 24-22.

Virgo and Wisely came out of the break with new life by combining for 13 of Newberry’s 17 third quarter points. The Wolves outscored the Pioneers 17-11 in the third to head into the fourth with a four point lead, 39-35.

Newberry held Tusculum to just 10 fourth quarter points which was their lowest scoring quarter of the day. Bongiorno and Mylaysia Gates both sunk late fourth quarter free throws to help the Wolves secure their 52-45 victory over the Pioneers.