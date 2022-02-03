ROCK HILL — The Newberry College women’s tennis team has been projected to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll after receiving 124 points, including one first place vote. In addition to the preseason poll, the conference has also announced the preseason All-SAC teams, and Newberry is represented by the likes of Judit Gonzalez Agud, Lucy Spice and Nastassia Chamoun.

Gonzalez enters the spring season after receiving First-Team All-SAC honors in singles. She posted a 10-6 overall record in singles play last season, primarily as the No. 1 singles hand.

Spice and Chamoun were named to the All-SAC Second Team in doubles after their meteoric rise to becoming the No. 12 ranked women’s doubles team in Division II. The pair went on an historic run in ITA Tournament play in the fall that earned them the runner-up title at the ITA Southeast Regional and an appearance in the ITA Cup in Rome, Ga., the first such appearance under Head Coach Mark Gardiner.

The Wolves posted a 12-7 record last season, and they are already off to a 4-0 start after their fall campaign. The Wolves returned nearly everyone from the previous season as well as adding a pair of impact transfers in Zulay Castaneda and Chamoun, and they will be looking to prove just how strong of a team they have throughout the spring.