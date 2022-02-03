NEW ORLEANS, La. — The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their All-Academic Teams for the 2021 cross country season which included the Newberry women’s cross country team

In order to be eligible to be named an all-academic team, a team must have a cumulative GPA above 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and have recorded a team score at their NCAA Regional Meet.

This is the first time in program history that the women’s team has earned this distinction after having a cumulative 3.253 GPA .

A majority of the team’s members have turned their attention to the distance events for indoor track season. The track and field team is scheduled to compete again on February 4-5, at the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational at East Tennessee State.