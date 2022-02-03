ROCK HILL — The Newberry College men’s tennis team has been projected to finish 11th in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll after receiving 57 points.

The Wolves finished the previous season with a 1-13 overall record, but they are already showing signs of significant improvement after a fall season that has them currently sitting with a 4-1 record with their most recent match resulting in a 6-1 victory over Southern Wesleyan on Oct. 29.

The Wolves will be depending on the leadership from their upperclassmen, such as seniors Stratas Anastopoulo and Leo Zancheta. They will also rely heavily on true freshman Mateo Bivol who has already stepped up into the role of the No. 1 singles hand.

The Wolves open their spring campaign on Friday, Feb. 4, when they take on Bluefield State in the opening round of the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational.