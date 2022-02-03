NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team rounds out in fifth place with 80 points in the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll. The Wolves finished their 2021 campaign with a 7-5 overall record (6-4 SAC) and fifth place in South Atlantic Conference play. Newberry will also begin the 2022 season ranked #19 Nationally by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Senior long-stick midfielder Tim Roesler was also named All-SAC Preseason First Team. Accompanied by his fellow Wolf, redshirt sophomore attacker Scott Reed was named All-SAC Preseason Second Team.

Roesler competed in all 12 games for Newberry in 2021, scooping up 32 ground balls and causing 19 turnovers. Reed started in all 12 games, notching 22 goals and matching that total with 22 assists on the season.

The Newberry men’s lacrosse team will kickoff their 2022 season on the road on Feb. 9 at Young Harris College. Faceoff is slated for 4 p.m.