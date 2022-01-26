Wolves shoot 58% from three in victory at Limestone

GAFFNEY — Newberry College (8-7, 8-5 SAC) men’s basketball utilized a strong second half to defeat the Limestone Saints (6-8, 4-7 SAC) on the road behind an impressive 57.9% shooting night from behind the arc.

The Wolves jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with baskets from QuanDaveon McCollum and Robin Bedford, but the Saints responded with a 7-0 run of their own. The teams then traded multiple threes with Newberry’s next four made baskets coming from behind the arc. The Wolves pulled ahead with a 12-2 run that was capped off with a TJ Brown three-pointer to take a 28-20 lead. The Saints fought back to within one, but Brown hit another three-pointer to end the half, sending the Wolves into the break with a 31-27 lead.

The Wolves responded in force after a back-and-forth start to the second half. After a blocked shot by Brown, Devario Sheppard had an emphatic dunk and a foul, highlighting an 8-0 Newberry run. The Saints once again worked their way back to make the game close, but the Wolves continued to get to the free throw line and slow down any momentum they were grasping. After Limestone cut the lead to within two points, the Wolves responded with an 8-1 run to pull ahead once again. The Saints kept fighting, but Malakhi Stremlow hit a dagger three with about a minute left before Sheppard closed out the game at the free throw line, sealing a 77-63 victory for the Wolves.

Brown led the way for the Wolves with 22 points that included an outstanding 5-6 shooting night from three-point range. Sheppard also had an impressive outing with 18 points off the bench while Ford and McCollum both joined them in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Stremlow and Sherman Robinson hauled in seven rebounds each, paving the way for a solid 35-22 rebounding advantage for the Wolves.