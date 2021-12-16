NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s Lady Bulldogs basketball picked up their first seasonal win last week, before taking a hard loss at Mid-Carolina.

Brookland-Cayce opened the home season for Newberry on the Dec. 8, as the Lady Bulldogs had to pull-away in the fourth quarter for the 36-30 victory.

Faith Grey led the game scoring with 13 points, followed by the 11 points of Shelarria Robinson.

Angel Cook and Keorria Byrd contributed five points apiece, while the Newberry scoring ended with the two points of AJ Jones.

Newberry then traveled to Mid-Carolina on Friday, Dec. 10, the Lady Rebels never trailed in their 70-20 victory.

Cameron Wicker and Bailey Stewart led the Lady Rebels’ scoring with 17 points apiece.

AC Cary scored all of her 14 points in the first half, as she was followed by the 10 points of Haylee Gunter.

Sara Rupon finished with five points, Carissa Wicker scored four points, Tori Livingston dropped in two points, while Katie Bell Barbour scored one free-throw for Mid-Carolina.

Grey led the Newberry scoring with seven points, Za’Kiera Ruff and Robinson each scored five points, while Amya Smith finished with three points.