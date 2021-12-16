NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster stated that investigators have identified two subjects involved in the shooting incident that took place on Bush River Road near Bradbury Way Wednesday, Dec. 15, injuring an innocent bystander.

Warrants have been issued for Quaytron K. Sanders, 19 years old, of Newberry, for four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

The Newberry Sheriff’s Office also has issued warrants for Israel Lee Zion Cooper, 18 years old, of Newberry, for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Sheriff Foster said that investigators identified the two subjects through interviews of witnesses and victims in the case, which the shooting appears to have been motivated by bad blood between Sanders and Cooper.

Sanders is out on bond with GPS monitoring for pending General Session charges of armed robbery, burglary, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Cooper is presently serving three years-probation for criminal conspiracy and assault and battery first degree.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Task Force have begun looking for Sanders and Cooper to serve the arrest warrants.

Sheriff Foster encourages anyone in the community that may have information as to the location of Sanders and Cooper, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crime Stoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.