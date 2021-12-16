NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School boys’ basketball team would just-as-soon forget about their 62-point home opening loss, as they ended a two-game winning streak in the series at Mid-Carolina last week.

Like the Energizer Bunny, Brookland-Cayce just kept on going, and going, and going, in their 102-40 victory on the Dec. 8, to open Newberry’s home season.

Eric Booker led the Newberry scoring with nine points, while Chrishaud Cromer finished with eight points.

Kavion Harris and KJ Robinson scored six points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Darius Elkins scored four points, while Niem Douglas finished with three points.

Travis Wright and Shaquille Goode each saw two points fall in for Newberry.

After being swept last year against the Rebels, a near capacity Mid-Carolina gym on Dec. 10, saw Newberry sneak away with a 50-38 victory.

Jackson Owens scored all but four of his 20 Mid-Carolina points in the first half.

Jonny Ruff finished with six points, Ty Floyd (five); Trey Broome (three); while the duo of Andrew Washington, and Conner Cromer finished with two points apiece.

Elkins led the Newberry scoring with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Douglas and Robinson each made the double-digit scoring column with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Marwan Hassan scored eight points, Cromer (six); while Booker ended the Newberry scoring with three points.