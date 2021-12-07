WCS announces winter sports policy

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Community School has announced the 2021-22 winter sports guidelines for attendance at events and ticket pricing.

Admission prices are:

• Varsity Basketball – $7

• Jr. High Basketball – $6

• Wrestling – $6

• Newberry County School District Employees (Must Show ID) – $3

• Newberry County Senior Citizens (Must Show Gold Card) – $1

• Booster Club Members (Must Show Membership Card) – Free Admission

Physical distancing and the wearing of a mask are highly encouraged. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or not feeling well should not attend any athletic events.

As you enter the gym, home fans will sit on the left (the side with the scorer’s table) and visitors will sit on the right.

At the conclusion of the game(s) all in attendance should exit the gym.