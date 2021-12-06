October MCMS Students of the Month

PROSPERITY — The following students were named Mid-Carolina Middle School October Rebels of the Month. These Rebels exemplified the mindset “Live to Give.”

Team LOAF: Emily Helie, Conner Galmitz; Team MC8: Kaylee Belcher, Levi Wessinger; Team ROAR: Kole Kunkle, Yelitza Crisanto-Escalante; Team MC Nation: Brayden Archey, Kaneiah Rutherford; Team Rebel Dynasty: Wyatt Mazza, Helena Mewbourn; Team Stars: Trent Black, Sa’niya Kibler; Team Rockets: Natalie Winn, Eli Kednocker; Related Arts: Zoe Byrd, Landon Templin, Tanner Shell, Katie Gallman, Blair Cromer, Zaylaha Goree; Team MC: Trinity Maybin.