WHITMIRE — Two Whitmire High School football players were named to the 2021 All-Region Team (Class A), Hunter Alexander and Gavin Waltenbaugh.

Alexander was named All-Region outside linebacker, he is a senior who stands at 5’7”, 146 lbs. Waltenbaugh was named All Region defensive end, he is a senior who stands at 6’1”, 185 lbs.

“Being picked as an All-Region player is an honor because it shows that you have earned the respect of your fellow competitors, the other coaches and players in our region,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins. “Both young men were also selected as team captains by their teammates and I have always told them that being picked as a team captain is one of the priceless honors in sports.”

According to Jenkins, Alexander and Waltenbaugh started on the 2019 Region Championship team.

“Then, sadly, they endured two crazy COVID seasons to wrap up their careers. But I am so proud of them and all the student-athletes in all our sports at Whitmire who chose to keep their chins up as we’ve all pitched in and made the best of it,” he said.

Alexander was in on 54 tackles and three fumble recoveries as an All-Region outside linebacker in his third season as a starter for the Wolverines. He also contributed four touchdowns as a wingback on offense and was essential on all Whitmire’s special teams, especially as a sure handed and steady punt return specialist, Jenkins said.

Gavin Waltenbaugh had 70 tackles in Whitmire’s nine-game season with 61 of them being solo tackles. He also had two sacks, three fumble recoveries and one blocked punt as an All-Region defensive end.

On offense, Waltenbaugh traded time between tackle and tight end, according to Jenkins. He had three catches and a touchdown from the tight end spot.

