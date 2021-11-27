Newberry County has a new administrator

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council voted to offer the position of county administrator to Christopher Inglese on Nov. 17, following executive session.

Following coming out of executive session, Councilperson Todd Johnson made a motion that council authorize the county attorneys and consulting agency (Parker Poe Consulting) to finish contract negotiations, consistent with what was discussed in executive session, and they offered the county administrator (position) to Christopher Inglese. The motion was seconded by Councilperson Nick Shealy.

Council unanimously approved the motion.

Chairperson Henry Livingston said the following of the new administrator, “Inglese has over 20 years of experience in public administration, urban planning and local governmental law and currently serves as director of planning and community development for the City of Georgetown.”

Councilperson Les Hipp added that council feels they have selected the right person for Newberry County.

Newberry County Council utilized Parker Poe Consulting to help find a new county administrator, following the departure of previous administrator, Wayne Adams. Council thanked the agency for their assistance.

“I am very excited we have someone that has high energy, a background in law, well versed in government and strategic planning and very knowledgeable of technology — which our county needs to move forward. Mr. Inglese seems to be very personable and has great communication skills. Overall, I think we have a great new county administrator,” said Livingston.

Per county officials, Inglese has signed a contract and will begin at the start of the new year.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.