In the midst of the recession in 2010, American Express created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to “shop small” at locally-owned, small businesses. Newberry County is home to many businesses that fall into this category, and we encourage everyone to do business with their favorite ones and to explore a few new ones.

You might not realize it, but every time you take a yoga class at the local studio, buy a gift from the local artist down the street, or make a purchase from the local furniture store, you are shopping small and making a difference. In fact, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. (Estimate from data on businesses with under 100 employees, as reported in Amex-commissioned 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, amex.co/another-reason-shop-small.)

When you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday, and throughout the year, it can add up to a big impact.

If you are in need of a service, particular item, or place to visit for a special occasion and are not sure where to turn, that is one of the reasons we are here; to be a resource for you to locate what you need, as locally as possible.

We encourage you to visit the locally-owned shops and restaurants and explore the locally-owned and operated service providers. You may find a new favorite among them. I know I have.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.