NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves volleyball team (12-12 (6-10 SAC)) defeated the Cavaliers of UVA Wise (4-20 (0-16 SAC)) by a score of 3-0 in the final home match of the 2021 season.

The first set started off slow with the Cavaliers taking an early 5-3 lead, but then it was all Newberry. The Wolves proceeded to go on an incredible 20-1 run that featured several kills from seniors Natasha Bannister and Zoe Dinkins. During the run, Dinkins also teamed up with Taylor Hall to record a block assist that officially made her the Newberry College all-time leader in both block assists and total blocks for a career. The set would wrap up with a service ace from Dinkins that gave the Wolves the set by a score of 25-7.

The second set began with an early 4-4 tie, but the Wolves would then go on a 7-0 run behind a kill and a service ace from Hall to push out their lead. They soon followed that up with a 7-0 run featuring kills from seniors Bannister and Lacie Wood. After a pair of Cavalier points, the Wolves went on a 5-0 run to take a 23-9 lead before a kill from Baylor Herlehy and a service ace from Amanda Berecz gave the Wolves the second set by a score of 25-11.

The Wolves started off the third set strong with an early 6-1 lead behind kills from Wood, Bannister, and Margaret McMahon. However, the Cavaliers answered with runs of 5-1 and 4-0 to take a 10-8 lead. The Wolves dug in for a 5-0 run of their own to take back the lead. After the Cavaliers tied the set at 14-14, the Wolves went on a match-ending run that featured three service aces from Bannister in a four-point span before Dinkins finished the match with a kill that ended the set at 25-15 and the match 3-0.

Bannister led the attack with 15 kills and eight digs. Dinkins finished with 11 kills on an outstanding hitting percentage of 0.688 while also recording four block assists, making her the Newberry College all-time leader in both block assists and total blocks. Wood finished her final home match with five kills while Avery Webb had 33 assists. Defensively, Berecz would lead the way in digs with 17, and Katie Ullsperger would have 10 digs of her own.