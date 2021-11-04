SPARTANBURG — The Newberry College men’s tennis program earned a 4-3 win over the Valkyries of Converse University on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Wolves started out strong by taking all three doubles matches to earn the coveted doubles point. Marcel Schomburg and Lawrence Friedland came away with a 6-4 win at #1 doubles, and Mateo Bivol and Enzo Blavignat took #2 doubles 6-2. Meanwhile, at #3 doubles, Leo Zancheta and Stratas Anastopoulo went on to earn a hard-fought 7-5 victory.

Schomburg and Zancheta earned wins by respective scores of 6-1, 7-6 and 7-5, 6-0 at the #2 and #6 singles positions. However, the Valkyries did not go down easily, as they took third, fourth, and fifth singles, tying the overall score at 3-3.

It all came down to Bivol at #1 singles. After dropping the first set 1-6, he bounced back to take the second set 6-3 and the third 6-4, clinching the match for the Wolves.