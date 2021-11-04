DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. – After a cold and windy second day, the Newberry men’s golf team wrapped up the Matt Dyas Invitational in fifth place.

With three teams entering the day tied atop the leaderboard, Tusculum pulled away from host West Georgia to win with a one-stroke advantage, recording 876 strokes at the event to finish +24.

With unfavorable conditions on a difficult course, not a single team was able to record a full round at or under par. After recording rounds of 297 and 291 on the first day, Newberry shot a 303 on the windy final day, holding the fifth-best score of the 11 participating teams.

Shooting a 74 in the third, junior Tom Buesches paced the Wolves with 220 strokes, good to tie for eighth overall. Two strokes behind him, junior Frederic Ruess and senior Corey Chrzanowski both shot 222 on the event to tie for 13th. Freshman Tom Ratcliffe and Tom Hull rounded things out for the Wolves, recording scores of 228 and 231, respectively.

The Matt Dyas Invitational was the team’s last scheduled event of the fall season. They will return to play in the spring.