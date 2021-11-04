NEWBERRY — For the second consecutive meeting, Newberry and Mount Olive played to a 1-0 score. However, this time it was Newberry who emerged victorious on Oct. 27. A goal by Yasmin De Meyer with under six minutes to play was all the offense that the Wolves needed, as they moved to 9-6 on the season and 6-5 and SACC play.

The first 45 minutes of the game were a defensive battle, although midway through the second quarter the Wolves earned four consecutive penalty corners and got off three shots, two of which were saved by Victoria Lane. Mount Olive’s best chance of the game came midway through the third quarter as a shot by Celine De Witte seemed destined to find the back of the net but Payton Findlay was there to record her fifth defensive save of the season to keep the Trojans off the board. The Wolves were strong defensively, only allowing Mount Olive to shoot five times and only two of those were on target.

The Scarlet and Gray found their breakthrough as a shot from Caitlin Wassermann off of a Yasmin De Meyer penalty corner was saved and led to a scrum in front of the net. De Meyer was able to put home to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead and eventually the win.