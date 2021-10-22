Volleyball earns a sweep over Lincoln Memorial

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (9-8 (4-6 SAC)) earned a 3-0 sweep over the visiting Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters (3-8 (5-12 SAC)) on Saturday Oct. 16.

The Wolves set the tone early, starting the match with a 6-0 run that was kicked off with back-to-back kills from Natasha Bannister. After trading a few points, Newberry pushed their lead more with a 4-1 run behind multiple kills from Bannister. They soon followed that with another 4-1 run, but this time it was Taylor Hall and Margaret McMahon asserting themselves, pushing the lead out to 20-9. The Railsplitters attempted to rally with a 4-0 run, but Bannister ended the set at 25-15.

The second set would play out much more differently than the first. The Wolves would still take an early lead, but the Railsplitters would just keep hanging within striking distance. However, the Wolves would took it 26-24.

The third set started off neck-and-neck as the score was tied six times en route to an 8-8 stalemate. After trading a few points, Bannister ended the set and the match with back-to-back kills, taking the set 25-19 and the match 3-0.

Bannister led the attack with an 18-kill, 13-dig performance. Avery Webb posted a strong 34 assists and nine digs as well. On the defensive end, Amanda Berecz and Hall each tallied 15 digs, and Dinkins would be involved in five blocks, one of which was solo.