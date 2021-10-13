WISE, Va. — After a double overtime heartbreaker the weekend prior, the Wolves wasted no time to get going this weekend; as they used a 23 point first half to roll to a 37-14 victory over UVA-Wise.

The win moves the Scarlet and Gray to 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in SAC play as they return for two straight home games against Catawba and Carson-Newman.

The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff and got into Newberry territory but a fumble pushed them well back into their own territory. From there the Wolves offense set the pace for what the afternoon would hold as they took their opening drive 70 yards in six plays. Dre Harris picked up where he left off against Mars Hill and found Bryson Woodruff for a 26 yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Newberry.

From there the Newberry defense would pin their ears back and force a three and out aided by their first of what would end up being nine tackles for loss. The Wolves drove down the field again but stalled in Wise territory.

Newberry’s defense responded with another three and out which set up a three-play, 64-yard drive sparked by a Zebrandon Gant 29-yard run and capped by another connection from Harris to Woodruff for six making it 14-0.

After the Wolves defense recorded its third straight three and out, the offense once again drove down the field in five plays highlighted by another Harris-Woodruff connection for 36 yards, and capped by Harris finding Cade Ruff for an 11-yard score. The PAT was missed but the Wolves still led by three scores early into the second quarter.

The Cavaliers, who were fresh off an upset win over #16 Lenoir-Rhyne, would not go quietly as rushes from J’Quan Anderson helped set up a 10-yard touchdown reception by Anderson to get Wise back into the game at 20-7. With an Avery Funderburk field goal converted, the Wolves went into the break up 23-7.

On the first drive of the second half, it was Dre Harris and Bobby Irby’s time to connect. Three separate connections by the pair capped by a 17-yard touchdown reception extended the Wolves’ lead to 30-7. However, Wise answered again, a 65-yard rush on the first play of their drive set up a Lendon Redwine 5-yard touchdown to bring the Cavaliers back to 30-14.

The Wolves delivered the final blow of the game on the next drive as a couple of Mario Anderson and Malory Pinkney rushes plus a Deshun Kitchings 18-yard reception set up Dre Harris for a 6-yard touchdown rush. That capped the best and most balanced offensive showing for Newberry this season. They ended up with 474 yards of total offense with 210 of those being on the ground and 264 being through the air.

Dre Harris led the team with 289 yards of total offense and accounted for all five of Newberry’s touchdowns in some capacity. Bryson Woodruff followed his record setting performance against Mars Hill with 113 yards and two scores and Mario Anderson led the team in rushing with 98 yards.

After three straight weeks of long bus rides into the mountains, the Wolves finally return to Setzler Field on Saturday as they face Catawba, kickoff time set for 5 p.m.