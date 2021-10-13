NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum has recently announced its new exhibit, celebrating 75 years of WKDK Radio. On display from October 19, 2021, to March 19, 2022, “WKDK: The Voice of Newberry County for 75 Years” sheds light on the uniqueness of the station’s dynamic legacy.

“It’s one of those things that gets in your blood, and it’s hard to get out. He [Mr. C] truly believed that radio was supposed to serve a community, and that’s what it’s really about. I think that’s why we’ve been here for 75 years,” said Jimmie Coggins, in regard to his personal continued commitment to WKDK and the station’s importance.

For 75 years, WKDK has served as the voice of Newberry County, reporting on state and local sports, as well as international, national and local news. On AM 1240 and now also on 101.7 FM, the station intersperses to-the-minute coverage with music from yesterday and today, while also incorporating important community-based initiatives like Coffee Hour, local election news and weather updates, and the announcement of birthdays and anniversaries.

WKDK is a Newberry fixture, providing Newberrians a critical source of community connection and entertainment. Passed down from James Coggins “Mr. C” to Jimmie Coggins, the station harnesses a unique sense of nostalgia and family-owned charm.

“From broadcasts of local sports to coverage of local government and election returns; from announcements about snow closures to songs from your favorite local artists; from the sadness of obituaries to the celebration of birthdays; Newberrians have heard about it on WKDK.”

Join the Newberry Museum to learn about the station and its impact for both Newberry and South Carolina and help celebrate 75 years of meaningful programming and coverage. While the exhibit will be up from October 19 until March 19, the museum will be hosting a celebration on October 26 to officially commemorate the station’s 75th birthday. Jimmie Coggins will be recording Coffee Hour on-site, we’ll have music throughout the day, and members of the community and statewide supporters will speak about the impact of the station. Join us for this special day as we thank WKDK for helping us say, “I heard it on the radio.”

In order to install the WKDK Radio exhibit, the museum will be closed to the public on Thursday, October 14, and Friday, October 15. They will be open to the public again on Saturday, Oct. 16, for normal operating hours.

The Newberry Museum is located at 1300 Friend Street, in Newberry. They are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.