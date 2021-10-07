WINGATE, N.C. — SAC play continued for the Wolves men’s soccer squad on Oct. 2, with the team falling 2-0 to host Wingate University.

The Bulldogs went on the offensive early in the match, drawing corner kicks in the 14th and 15th minute of play. While their first attempt was rebuffed, they capitalized on the second. After the initial header hit the post, Junior Soren Nygaard netted the rebound for his third goal of the season.

With Wingate on the board, both defenses tightened up as neither side registered a shot on goal over the next 17 minutes. While the Bulldogs were able to turn up the heat late in the half, Newberry keeper Pablo Cubas made three more saves before the break to keep the score at 1-0 heading into halftime.

The second half started with Wingate controlling possession as they generated a pair of shots and a pair of corners, but were unable to put anything on goal. The Wolves responded with a scoring opportunity off a corner attempt in the 59th minute, but came away empty.

Confronted with a 1-0 deficit, the Wolves increased their offensive pressure as the clock ticked down. But the Wingate defense was not content, instead looking to send the ball upfield for opportunities to increase their lead.

The Bulldogs were able to find their insurance goal in the 79th minute when freshman Reise Corpuz scored off an assist from Sverre Oland. With a two-goal lead, Wingate was able to focus on defense for the remainder of the contest, holding strong through an 89th-minute scare to preserve their shutout.