NEWBERRY — North Greenville used a strong second quarter to defeat Newberry 24-14 Saturday night in the Wolves’ home opener.

Neither team could put points up on the board to begin the game as the defenses bent but didn’t break. The Crusaders finally broke the scoreless tie with a touchdown with just under four minutes to go in the first period. North Greenville added another touchdown early in the second quarter to take a two-touchdown lead over Newberry.

The Wolves took advantage of a short North Greenville punt late in the second quarter, starting their drive at the Crusader 40. Newberry drove down the short field and Mario Anderson punched it in from 12 yards out to cut the deficit to seven. The momentum quickly shifted back to North Greenville as the Crusaders answered with their second touchdown of the quarter to make it a 21-7 game with 1:05 to play in the half.

Newberry took the kickoff to their own 25 with 58 seconds remaining in period. The Wolves ran their two-minute offense to perfection, marching the ball down the field quickly. With 21 seconds left, Dre Harris found a wide-open Bryson Woodruff in the end zone for the Wolves second touchdown of the half, making it 21-14 going into the break.

The second half started off just like the first, with neither team able to put up points. A field goal by North Greenville with just over a minute increased their lead to ten. The Wolves got the ball back with two minutes left and Harris found Bobby Irby for a 52 yard gain to put Newberry at the Crusader five yard-line. Newberry could not get into the end zone but attempted a 20 yard field goal to try and make it a one possession game. The Wolves missed the field goal and North Greenville was able to run out the clock and secure the win.