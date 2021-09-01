WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines tennis team opened the season Aug. 24 with a home match against the Lady Cyclones of Chester. The girls were able to get victories across the board to open the season 1-0.

The girls were able to knock some of the nerves off and start the season off on the right foot. The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: Hayleigh Deputy (W) d. J. Sims (C) – 6-0, 6-1.

#2 Singles: Addie Green (W) d. l. McCree (C) – 6-0, 6-1.

#3 Singles: Isabella Gilliam (W) d. M. Hardin (C) – 6-1, 6-1.

#4 Singles: Emmie Tobias (W) d. B. Woodard (C) – 6-2, 6-1.

#5 Singles: Amelia Bruyere (W) wins by forfeit.

#2 Doubles: Emily Saverance/Kenleigh Epps (W) win by forfeit.

Tennis continued the season against Newberry Aug. 26 and in an intra-district match at Oakland Tennis Center on Thursday. The match was a tightly contested one, but the Lady Wolverines were unable to pull off the victory as Newberry would win the #1 doubles match to take the victory.

#1 Singles: E. Yi (N) d. Hayleigh Deputy (W) – 6-0, 6-0.

#2 Singles: A. Yi (N) d. A. Green (W) – 6-3, 6-3.

#3 Singles: K. Long (N) d. Isabella Gilliam (W) – 6-2, 6-2.

#4 Singles: Emmie Tobias (W) d. K. Laprise (N) – 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

#5 Singles: Amelia Bruyere (W) d. L. Mohler (N) – 6-2, 6-4.

#1 Doubles: E. Yi/A. Yi (N) d. Hayleigh Deputy/Addie Green (W) – 6-0, 6-0.

#2 Doubles: Emily Saverance/Kenleigh Epps (W) won by forfeit.