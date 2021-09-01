NCSD Board tables 30-day mask mandate

NEWBERRY COUNTY — After three hours of the public forum and comments from members of the Newberry County School District Board of Trustees, the board voted to table the 30-day mask mandate until the S.C. Supreme Court rules on the issue at the state level.

This decision came after approximately 47 members of the community gave their opinion on the mandate. However, prior to the forum, Janet Davenport, nursing coordinator for the district, gave an update on the numbers of total student absences and staff absences due to COVID-19. She reported that 85 students were out of school Monday due to testing positive for COVID-19, 321 close contact, 140 household contacts — 546 total students were absent Monday due to COVID-19. Staff, six close contact, four household contact and 16 positive for a total of 26.

Prior to the public forum, Chairperson Lucy Anne Meetze revealed 116 people signed up to speak at meeting; however, only about 47 were in attendance.

Those against the mandate cited the law by Governor Henry McMaster, one speaker stated that the budget proviso prevents schools from using state funds to mandate masks, and he said this includes teachers’ or administrators’ salaries. Another noted that the S.C. Supreme Court is hearing this issue on Tuesday and they cannot make a vote on a mandate until after that ruling.

Many of those against the 30-day mask mandate said it is fine if some parents want their children to wear masks, because it is their choice, but it should be the parents’ choice.

A few other speakers asked why the board was mandating their children wear masks for eight-hours a day when they see district employees not wearing masks in public, some speakers even noted Board Member Jody Hamm not wearing a mask during the meeting.

Other speakers also stated that they did not believe that masks were effective, while others believed COVID-19 was blown out of proportion.

A few of those who spoke in favor of the mask mandate discussed health issues with their children and said the mandate would help save their children. One parent even stated that many people have asked how they can help her child, following her liver transplant, to which she said, “this is what you can do, wear a mask.”

One speaker presented the board with a packet for them to review, which she said included pictures of children that died of COVID-19. She then implored the board to, “use the only tool they have in their toolbox to help elementary school children, masks.”

A few teachers in the district also spoke and thanked the district for the mandate, saying this was keeping them safe. Some even stated that while a mask does not protect you 100%, it does help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Following the nearly three hours of public forum, the board members gave their opinion. Board Member Ike Bledsoe, who was the only member of the board to vote against the mandate during the Aug. 23 vote, said that when he left last week’s meeting he felt like he lost a battle.

“I tired to get my fellow board members to understand what you (the public) did so eloquently tonight. Can we consider we are getting the wrong advice? I think the people here who believe they (masks) work really believe they do and that bothers me,” he said. “I hope members of the board listen to you. I believe this is a public school system and if we continue down this path, we will be a governmental school system.”

Hamm stated that he seemed to be a “lightning rod” for people during the meeting and he hated that.

“I don’t dispute a lot of what y’all said tonight, when I made the decision last week it was purely out of concern for children, not any one child, but all children — 5,600 kids. Y’all are very responsible folks, come across very positive tonight, I feel like I know that 90% of y’all are not going to send your child to school sick, but not all parents do that. Some do it out of necessity, they don’t have anyone to keep their kid. My thought process, if they send their child to school sick, with COVID or whatever, and your child is sitting next to that child and there is a 10% chance a mask will prevent your child from getting sick from that child, that is what I was going for,” Hamm said. “If your child gets sick and is that two percent that dies, I’ve got to be able to lay my head on the pillow at night.”

Hamm ended by saying, “it is your choice until it effects someone else.”

Meetze stated that her reasoning to vote for the mandate was to stop them from having to go virtual, even for two weeks.

“My concern is we do have 546 students out, staff 26. If wearing a mask for 30 days could keep them in the building with their teachers versus a school getting numbers so high or staff so short we have to go virtual for two weeks, I don’t want them having even two weeks virtual,” she said.

Bledsoe made the motion for them to table the 30-day mask mandate until the S.C. Supreme Court rules on the issue at the state level. The motion was seconded by Board Member Jessie Reeder and approved. Board Member Quin Cureton voted against.

After the vote, Cureton made a statement, where in part he said, “at the end of the day we have to be civil and respect each other because at the end of the day we set an example for the children. Regardless of whether you want to wear a mask or not, it’s about the children.”

