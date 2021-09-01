CHAPIN — On August 25, Mid-Carolina cross country competed at Crooked Creek against Chapin, Dutch Fork, River Bluff, Heathwood Hall, Fairfield-Central, Gray Collegiate and Gilbert.

Cameron Wicker placed second overall with a time of 19:45. Mid-Carolina’s second place finisher was Caroline Matney (23:28), third place – Claire Hawkins (24:36), fourth place – Anna Grace Morris (26:25), and fifth place – Torri Bates (27:37).

The boys team competed against over 220 runners. Jon Lawson Cope finished 15th overall with a time of 18:04. The boys second place finisher was Jacob Lindler (19:45), third place – Dexter Stinson (20:55), fourth place – Adam Meetze (21:05), and fifth place – Tyler Shackelford (21:14).