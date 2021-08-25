NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs and the Mid-Carolina Rebels met up to open their varsity football campaign Saturday night.

Newberry put together a strong ground game with K.J. Robinson leading the charge. Robinson ended the contest with 20 rushes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Zaheim Epps picked up a TD and 31 yards on six rushes and Ty Cook added 26 yards on four rush attempts en route to the Bulldog victory, according to statistics provided by Newberry High School.

JaQuan Davis added an interception return for a touchdown to make the margin of victory 25-0.

Defensively for Newberry, Joe Bremmer was involved in 26 tackles including three for losses and one sack, Malik Goree had 10 tackles and an interception, and Zytrelle Fuller was in on 16 tackles, five for a loss.

Next up for Newberry is Abbeville at home this Friday at 8:00 p.m. Mid Carolina will travel to Chapin, also Friday night at 7:30.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.