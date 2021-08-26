Named the County Councilman John E. Caldwell Bridge in 2015, the Boundary Street bridge has been in place since 1925, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

NEWBERRY — The S.C. Department of Transportation has announced the replacement of the Boundary Street (SC-34) bridge over the CSX railroad tracks in Newberry will begin on September 13. The project is estimated to take more than two years for completion.

The bridge is located near St. Mark’s Catholic Church between Nance and Tarrant Streets in the City of Newberry. Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in late November of 2023.

While work is being done, SCDOT has created a detour for Boundary Street traffic to use Main Street from Drayton to Nance Streets. Access to all properties on either side of the bridge will still be available according to SCDOT.

According to the SCDOT release, the Newberry County School District, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency management services were made aware of the closing earlier this month.

“The bridge (closure) may be a slight inconvenience, but we have the capability to show on our mapping system the reroute. This should not be a major issue for our responders,” said Tommy Long, emergency manager for Newberry County Emergency Services.

“We are still waiting on two bridges on Graham Road in Pomaria to reopen. These two had a more significant impact for responders due to the extended detour. Also, Beaver Dam Creek bridge has had a slight impact on fire response due to the detour route being a little long as well,” Long added.

As far as the work under the bridge, when asked about stopped trains that may impact the area without an overpass, “CSX is working with South Carolina DOT on the Boundary Street overpass project in Newberry. We strive to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate and we do our best to minimize the occurrences of blocked crossings on our network,” said Sheriee S. Bowman, media relations, CSX Transportation.

“Our goal is to move freight safely and efficiently as we work to provide excellent service to our customers. We will continue to maintain open lines of communication with SCDOT during the project to address any concerns that may arise,” Bowman said.

This is one of the older automobile bridges in Newberry county built in 1925, and was named County Councilman John E. Caldwell Bridge by the South Carolina General Assembly April 23, 2015, in a resolution (H.3929) sponsored by Rep. Walt McLeod, now retired.

