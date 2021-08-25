PROSPERITY — On Wednesday, August 18, the Newberry High and Mid-Carolina High Swim Teams hosted Emerald, Greenwood, Strom Thurmond, and Newberry Academy at the Newberry YMCA for the first meet of the season. The Mid-Carolina team scored ahead of Emerald, Greenwood, and Newberry Academy.

Some highlights from the meet:

These swimmers achieved consideration times for the state 3A swim meet in October,

• Eighth grader Jorja McGee in the 200 yard individual medley.

• Seventh grader Grant Smith in the 100 yard freestyle.

• Senior Sam Hawkins in the 500 yard freestyle relay team Grant Smith (seventh), Will Hawkins (eighth), Rhett Smith (eighth), Sam Hawkins (Sr.) in the 200 yard freestyle relay.

• Sam Hawkins swam a time of 23.21 seconds on the 50 yard freestyle and achieved an automatic qualifying time for the state meet, and broke the MC Swim Team record of 23.30. This record was held by his brother, Ben Hawkins, from 2018.

The MC team has away meets the next two Wednesdays at South Aiken and at North Augusta. The next home meet will be on September 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Newberry YMCA pool. MC and Newberry will be hosting Keenan, Ridgeview, Strom Thurmond, Palmetto Christian-Greenwood, Emerald and Greenwood.