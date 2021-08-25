NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy volleyball teams will open their season play next week as the varsity team is looking to defend their state championship title.

Since winning the state title last year, the Lady Eagles only lost one senior and return this season with five seniors Kailey Cheeks, Deja Taylor, Madison Rivers, Caroline Senn and Allison Joyner. Also returning are juniors Cassie Gilliam, Baylee Kinard and Bethany Sawyer, sophomores Jayla Williams and eighth-grader Khole Cheeks.

Newcomers to the team include sophomore Anna Lombardo, and freshmen Julianna Smith and Talor Mazza.

“Winning the state title last year was great, but everyone on the team knows that we must work even harder this season. Every time we step on the court, we will have a target on our backs. We have six returning starters and good depth on the bench that are 100% focused on our goal,” said Head Coach Travis Gilliam, who is assisted by coaches Karla Gilliam, Jenny Senn and Katie Cheeks

During the preseason, the team had good showings in a scrimmage with Greenwood Christian and won four matches at the Newberry Jamboree hosted by the Academy at Newberry College on August 7.

The Academy Middle School team is also returning with more depth and hopes of having a winning season for the first time in several years.

“I’m really excited about this coming season,” said Head Middle School Coach Katie Cheeks. “These girls have worked really hard over the past few years. I have three ladies who have really stepped up this summer and I know that they will all do amazing things.”

On the middle school team are eighth-graders Savannah Beevers, Lindy Dube and Jessi Pitts, seventh-graders Olivia Piersol, Taylor Holland, Anna Grace Evans, Hannah Beevers, Julianna Beevers, Abbi O’Dell, Braylen Long and fifth-grader Samantha Pitts.

On Tuesday night, the teams traveled to face Anderson before returning home on Thursday evening to face rival Richard Winn.

At this time, the home games are open to the public but officials remind fans to wear a mask.