NEWBERRY — This week, the trail began for X’Zavier Sharif Davis, 28, of Newberry, for the 2019 murder of seven-year-old James Caldwell.

As previously reported in April 2019, Newberry County Sheriff deputies were called to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department with two reported gunshot victims. According to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, earlier that morning, Davis went to a Cherry Lane residence and found the door locked. The release further stated Davis demanded entry, but the female victim and children had gone to bed and did not answer the door.

It was at this point that Davis gained entry and began to verbally assault the victims, according to the NCSD. The female victim gathered her three children and left the home through the back door, and attempted to leave the residence in her car. As she fled the property, Davis allegedly opened fire with a handgun hitting the car several times. According to the report, the female victim was shot and as she was driving herself to the hospital, realized one of her children, a seven-year-old, had also been hit by the gunfire.

Both victims’ treatment began at Newberry County Memorial Hospital, but the seven-year-old had to be transported to a Columbia area hospital because of the serious nature of the injuries. Sheriff Lee Foster said the Newberry County Memorial Hospital staff gave the child a chance with their rapid care, before being transferred to a trauma unit.

Caldwell would later die from his injuries.

According to the Newberry County Detention Center’s website, Davis is being charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, use of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Davis was denied bond in 2019, as previously reported; however, Davis was released on bond on Aug. 2. According to Sheriff Lee Foster, Davis was released on a $100,000 surety bond and monitoring.

On Monday, the trial began with jury selection.

