WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity football team lost their season opener 36-12 to Great Falls.

The Red Devils struck first to take an 8-0 lead. The Wolverines responded by driving the ball down the field, keyed by two big Cason English runs.

Tre Cromer took the ball in from 18 yards out. The conversion failed and the Wolverines trailed 8-6.

Whitmire had a chance to take the lead late in the second quarter, but their drive stalled inside the 10 yard line. Great Falls mounted a successful drive to score, with two seconds left to go, up 16-6 at the half.

After adding two more scores in the third, Great Falls took control of the contest. The Wolverines added a touchdown on a 5-yard run by freshman Kaysean Schumpert.

Schumpert led the Wolverines with 80 yards on 18 carries. English netted 41 yards on three carries before leaving with an injury.

Whitmire fell to 0-1 and will travel to Mid-Carolina on September 3.