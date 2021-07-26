NEWBERRY — The Inaugural William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, July 31 at the Country Club of Newberry.

The purpose of the foundation is for the advancement of athletics at Newberry College in Blackmon’s memory, Blackmon was a football player during his time at Newberry College.

While teams are full, Leah Blackmon said they will still take donations and could use more hole sponsors; people can also donate items for door prizes or the silent auction. She request anyone interested in donating to call Eddie Hyman at 803-924-2884.

The tournament will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at about 9 a.m.

