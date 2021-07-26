The Blackmon family with Joe Trainor of Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC. The hole-in-one-prize for hole 17 will be a 2021 Buick Envision, courtesy of Stokes Trainor. Pictured, left to right: Leah Blackmon, Joe Trainor, Alec Blackmon and Ben Blackmon. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The Inaugural William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, July 31 at the Country Club of Newberry.

The purpose of the foundation is for the advancement of athletics at Newberry College in Blackmon’s memory, Blackmon was a football player during his time at Newberry College.

While teams are full, Leah Blackmon said they will still take donations and could use more hole sponsors; people can also donate items for door prizes or the silent auction. She request anyone interested in donating to call Eddie Hyman at 803-924-2884.

The tournament will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at about 9 a.m.

