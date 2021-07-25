NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Quintavis Cureton as assistant dean of students and deputy Title IX coordinator. His first day was July 1.

Cureton’s duties encompass student conduct and Title IX cases, and he will supervise campus security and health and wellness services.

The Newberry County native comes to the institution from his alma mater, Benedict College, where he taught recreation and sport management.

“Mr. Cureton brings experience and a desire to strengthen relationships throughout campus,” said Sandra Rouse, Ph.D., dean of students. “We are excited to welcome him to the Office of Student Affairs.”

Cureton was elected in 2018 to the Newberry County school board. He also serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands.

Before his stint at Benedict, Cureton served as a research assistant for the University of South Carolina’s College of Education.

“I am excited to be at Newberry College, and to have an opportunity to ensure the safety of our campus community,” said Cureton. “We all play a role in maintaining a safe campus environment, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in student affairs to better the holistic development of all students at Newberry College.”

“I have an open-door policy and I welcome everyone to stop by,” he added.

Cureton is working toward a doctorate in educational leadership and policies from the University of South Carolina. He holds a Master of Education degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and a bachelor’s from Benedict College. He remains an active member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.