All You Knead is in Prosperity

Tosha Ramirez and Boris ‘“Al” Alvarado stopped for a minute for a photo at the ribbon cutting at All You Knead. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Some of the coloring and extracts that are for sale at All You Knead. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

PROSPERITY — All You Knead has opened their doors at 202 S. Main Street in Prosperity. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

“There are a lot of home-bakers in Newberry County and we have problems getting supplies,” owner Tosha Ramirez said. “That was one of the reasons that she and Boris “Al” Alvarado decided to open the baking supply shop.”

Rather than having to overpay to buy a single item, now home-bakers can come buy things, like cake boxes, for a reasonable price because the shop can buy in bulk and pass on the savings.

Previous to All You Knead opening, the closest place for similar baking supplies was in Lexington or ordering online and hoping to get a serviceable product, Ramirez reckoned.

She said this idea for a baking store has been in the works in one form or another for about 14 years, “that’s when I taught myself to bake bread. Making bread is my passion, there just isn’t any money in it, so you have to do cakes,” Ramirez quipped.

She went on to explain that a good amount of research goes into finding out what trends are popular in baking circles. That has influenced what to carry in the All You Knead store.

“There are a lot of home bakers that bake through the Cottage Food Law, but it takes a lot of money to open a brick and mortar store,” Ramirez said.

Realizing that this affects more than just herself, the store is designed to help save money and time by having supplies for the cottage bakers to keep up with those trends. Then, when the baker is ready to sell those products, having good-looking high-quality packaging in town is going to be very convenient.

“The products I am happiest to offer are the cake boxes, the cake drums and also Chefmaster colorings and Amoretti flavorings. I went the extra mile and got that business license so I can sell it cheaper to you than you can get (an individual pack) online,” she said.

She added that, “this is top of the line stuff.”

“I am so grateful for the people that have supported me through baking, through being a person I can talk to and bounce ideas off of. When I put out the word that I was thinking about opening the shop, I got a lot of really positive feedback.” Ramirez said. “And I’ve already had some sales.”

