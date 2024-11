NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry hosted Camden at Newberry College on Monday night and improved to 3-0 in league play with a 12-1 win in five innings.

Wyatt Butcher earned the win pitching a complete game yielding only two hits and one run while striking out one.

Leading hitters for Chapin-Newberry were Chris Wise 3-3 with a triple and five RBIs, Lawson Brand 2-2 with a double, JP Hornick 1-2 with two RBIs and Al Farmer 2-3 with one RBI.