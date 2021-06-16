COLUMBIA — Chapin-Newberry traveled to Richland Friday at Heathwood Hall and improved to 2-0 in league play with a 12-2 win in six innings.

Luke Kennedy earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts while yielding no hits. Ryan Barnett and George Schodowski closed it out with two strikeouts each.

Leading hitters for Chapin-Newberry were Jay Metts 1-2 with a double, Ryland Rychner 2-2 with a walk, Jarrett Whitley 2-3 with two RBIs, Chris Wise 2-4 with three RBIs, and Evan Stone, Mathew Becker, Wyatt Butcher, JP Hornick, Lawson Brand and Al Farmer with one hit each.