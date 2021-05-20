WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity baseball team opened up the Class A Playoffs with a 10-3 win at Williston-Elko.

Senior Peyton Crumpton (5-3) tossed five scoreless innings, striking out 10 and giving up two hits. Ross Williams and Cason English pitched in relief.

The offense was led by Will Livingston who was two for two, with two walks and Hunter Alexander who was two for four with three RBIs. English was one for two with three walks.

“The team did a great job of getting the job done on the road. Peyton gave us what we needed. We had hits all up and down the lineup. This was a must for us as we look to compete for a district championship,” said Coach Chris Martin.

Whitmire improves to 14-10 with the playoff win.